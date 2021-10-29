UW-Parkside reaches 70 percent vaccination rate

KENOSHA, Wis. — UW-Parkside in Somers announced on Thursday that the student vaccination rate has exceeded 70 percent.

UW System President Tommy Thompson visited UW-Parkside on Thursday to celebrate the university’s achievement. Thompson congratulated the faculty, staff, and students of the university.

“I saw first-hand the amount of hard work that UW-Parkside put in to make this possible," he said. "Chancellor Deborah Ford, faculty, and staff deserve a great deal of credit for this achievement.”

The UW system has implemented a “70 for 70” campaign to encourage students to get the vaccine. In this system, fully vaccinated students who attend a university above the 70 percent threshold are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships, each of which is worth $7,000. This campaign ends on Oct. 31. Several other UW campuses, including UW-River Falls, UW-Stout, and UW-Whitewater, have already passed the threshold.

UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford touted the achievement as a great day for the campus community.

“We have all worked very hard to achieve this goal, and with that achievement strengthen the commitment we made to each other when this pandemic first hit – to protect the safety and health of everyone at Parkside. Let’s keep going," Ford urged.

To learn more about UW-Parkside vaccination efforts, including more information on the “70 for 70” campaign, visit www.uwp.edu/RangerRecovery/70-for-70 .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip