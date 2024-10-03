UW-Milwaukee's first K-9 officer Ezmae provides stress relief for students

MILWAUKEE — At the UW-Milwaukee campus, K9 Officer Ezmae is providing students with a little relief from life's daily pressure.

"Very cute dog, very good to de-stress and get some pets," said Joseph a senior psychology major.

TMJ4 Joseph is a senior psychology major.

Ezmae is the University Police Department's first K-9 and she has become pretty popular on campus.

"Ezmae, we love you," shouted a group of students.

"She’s getting a great reaction from all the students and staff. She loves all the attention," said Ezmae's handler and partner, Officer Melinda Wucherer.

TMJ4 K9 Officer Ezmae and her handler, Officer Melinda Wucherer.

Ezmae was officially sworn in on August 2nd and Officer Wucherer said her main jobs are not what you would typically expect from a K-9 officer.

"So she’s a facility dog, and to make it easier for everyone, I call her a glorified ‘pet me’ dog," said Officer Wucherer.

As a facility dog, Ezmae’s training allows her to help students and staff mentally, providing comfort during stressful times.

"Any students with anxiety, depression, or going through stressful situations… if we’re going to have any victims of crimes on campus, like sexual assault, having her around helps calm both the student and staff member," said Officer Wucherer.

So, what does her typical workday look like? A decent amount of playtime.

"The other officers love her, they get a little rambunctious when they play," said Officer Wucherer.

Her typical day-to-day includes sniffing around and roaming through the hallways. As Ezmae and Officer Wucherer made their rounds, it was clear how much joy she brings to the students.

“Everyone loves seeing dogs, dogs are so sweet," said Elsie Gorgen.

Although Ezmae is boosting morale, she is also bridging a gap between students and law enforcement.

"I feel like everyone has their own idea when they see police, which can kind of increase their stress, but the dog is definitely a plus," said Joseph.

As Ezmae and Officer Wucherer continue their rounds, Officer Wucherer said it’s rewarding to see the joy and comfort Ezmae brings to others.

