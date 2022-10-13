UW-Milwaukee volunteers to inspect, repair home movies this Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Volunteers with UW-Milwaukee will be inspecting and repairing home videos for free this Saturday!

The repairs are a part of UWM's Home Movie Day, which all community members are invited to. You can bring in any home movies in the form of 8mm, Super 8mm, 16mm, VHS, Mini-DV, or digital files, and volunteers will inspect and repair them!

Then, the movies will be screened with an audience while the owner narrates.

Throughout the day, the volunteers will also give explanations on how to take care of film, video, and digital files, as well as give ideas on where community members can get their old media transferred.

Plus, to add a little fun to the day, UWM will have a recurring raffle and Home Movie Day bingo with prizes!

The event is totally free and will be at Mitchell Hall, 3203 N. Downer Ave., room B91. You can stop by any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with films screened on a first come first serve basis.

