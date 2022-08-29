Watch Now
UW-Milwaukee students start moving into dorms on Monday

More than 3,300 students will be living in University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee residence halls this year
It's already a busy day on the UW-Milwaukee campus. Students are moving into their dorms! They've brought along plenty of boxes and anyone they can recruit to help haul them.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Aug 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — It's already a busy day on the UW-Milwaukee campus. Students are moving into their dorms!

They've brought along plenty of boxes and anyone they can recruit to help haul them.

More than 3,300 students will be living in residence halls this year, and here are some more numbers to consider:

UWM students will be traveling from 31 states as they move in today. An average of 198 students per hour are expected to arrive at the dorms on campus.

Move-in started on the UW Milwaukee campus at 7:30 a.m. Monday. And it will continue over the course of the week. Students and their families have been assigned arrival times at all of UWM's residence halls to help avoid overcrowding in parking garages and also in elevators, which are essential on a day like today.

The university says UWM housing is near capacity for the fall. Some rooms will be left vacant to support students who may need to quarantine because of Covid-19. And students have just over a week to get settled. Sept. 6 is the first day of classes on the UWM campus.

