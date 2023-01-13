UW-Madison student raises awareness for men's mental health by running ultramarathon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Meet Jake Rastas...

"Former College Football player, now turned ultramarathon runner and also training to be a veterinarian surgeon," said Rastas.

The New Berlin native understands what it means to have goals. This Saturday his mission is to complete an ultramarathon.

"An ultramarathon is anything greater than 26.2 miles," explained Rastas.

This race is actually 46 miles and he'll have exactly 24 hours to get to the finish line.

"How we got here is kind of bizarre because if you would ask me over the years, I am just somebody who would never talk about running."

In an effort to regain the edge he felt while playing college football, his friends encouraged him to try running. After a couple of races, it not only changed his life but inspired him to want to help others while doing it.

"How it turned into now this thing with like running for a charity and trying to help others, it was because I was overwhelmed with how much positive encouragement, I got from it," said Rastas.

That charity is MOVEMBER, an organization that works to change the face of men's health.

"They raise money for men's mental health, they also raise money for testicular cancer, prostate cancer...those are the big three they approach."

Like a marathon, life can sometimes be difficult, challenging, and present obstacles. Over 6 million men suffer from depression each year. Men are less likely than women to seek help for depression, substance abuse, and stressful life events, and more than 4 times as many men than women die by suicide in the U.S.

"There's a quote that I absolutely love that says the ultimate measure of someone's character is not during times of comfort and convenience, but during times of challenge and controversy. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr....beautiful quote."

Jake and TMJ4's Andrea Williams headed outdoors to discuss this upcoming ultramarathon a little more.

"So your first two marathons, one was in May and another in September. This one is in January, and they call it the Frigid Fox," said Williams.

"So, it's this one, what's cool about the ultramarathon, it's always something different to prepare for. This one you're going to be dealing with the cold and it's going to be a whole different set of challenges" answered Rastas.

"This is kind of how you'll be competing, running through trees and the woods?"

"Yeah, there is a usually like terrain like this...it's going to be covered in ice, so footing isn't going to be the best," Rasatas said.

What advice does Jake have for others motivated to run?

"Don't be afraid to start something and just do it, you don't need fancy shoes, you don't need fancy gear...just put on a pair of shoes and just go for a run."

Yes! It's all about that mindset and here's to mental health. You wanna race me? Ready, Set, Go...don't let me win Jake, don't let me win!"

To keep up with Jake during his ultramarathon journey on Saturday, January 14, follow him Jake Rastas (@JrMovember) / Twitter

To get more information on the Movember Foundation website.

