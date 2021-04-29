Watch
UW-Madison invites 2020 graduates back to campus celebration

Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 17:00:00-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are inviting 2020 graduates back to campus this fall to celebrate their achievements after COVID-19 restrictions prevented in-person graduation ceremonies.

The university is extending invitations to alumni who graduated in the spring, summer and winter of 2020 back to Madison on for the weekend of Sept. 17.

Events will include a celebration at Camp Randall Stadium with guest speakers, music and photo opportunities. The chancellor's office is working with 2020 senior class officers to set up more activities, including an event at the school's Union Terrace and a concert.

