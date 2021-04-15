Watch
UW-Madison hires former Foxconn exec to expand partnerships

UW- Madison
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 09:34:29-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has hired a former Foxconn Technology Group official to lead its efforts to build and expand partnerships with companies looking to engage with school.

Foxconn’s former deputy director of U.S. strategic initiatives, John Garnetti, will direct the university’s Office of Business Engagement.

Garnetti hiring comes about halfway through a five-year agreement between the university and the Taiwanese technology company that critics say has fallen far short of expectations.

In 2018, Foxconn committed $100 million to help fund a new UW-Madison engineering building and company-related research. Records show the university received just $700,000 in the first two years of the deal.

