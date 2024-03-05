Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothoff explains new COVID isolation guidelines

The CDC has changed its COVID isolation guidelines. UW-Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to help explain what you need to know.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:57:50-05

The CDC has changed its longstanding guidance for isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. Previously the agency advised patients to isolate for five days.

Now, the CDC says you should stay home if you're feeling sick, but you can return to school, work and other activities once you start to feel better. The CDC is also recommending seniors 65 years and older to get an additional dose of the COVID vaccine

Dr. Pothof also broke down some new "weight loss drugs" on the market and how weight loss surgery could be beneficial to people with diabetes.

You can watch the full interview above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month