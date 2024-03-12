Watch Now
UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof talks about COVID and flu vaccine protection

Dr. Pothof discusses changes to coverage from the flu shot and what that means for protection against the flu.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 14:06:38-04

There's an unexpected benefit when you get the flu shot — past flu vaccines have protected against four COVID strains, but this year's will only protect against three.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to explain why.

He also talked about an increased number of kids taking melatonin to sleep and ending up in the ER. Dr. Pothof explains what you can do to keep your family safe.

Plus, Dr. Pothof explains what you need to know about lead exposure and a recent cinnamon recall by the FDA.

You can watch the full interview above.

