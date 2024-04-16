UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses recent measles outbreak

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about a number of health related topics, including a recent measles outbreak.

Dr. Pothof explained how it's threatening the country's elimination status.

Dr. Pothof also explained some unexpected benefits of the popular weight loss drug Wegovy. A new study says it may be good for more than just shedding pounds.

Finally, a CDC study revealed cost to be the biggest barrier holding women back from getting mammograms. Dr. Pothof explains why the test is so important to preventing breast cancer.

You can watch the full interview above.



