UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses recent decrease in cancer deaths, increase in diagnoses

Good news — cancer deaths are down 33%, according to the American Cancer Society.

The bad news is more people are being diagnoses with cancer than ever before, and at an earlier age.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothoff joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about that trend and what people can do to keep themselves safe. He also discussed blood lead tests and the ongoing cold and flu season.

You can watch the entire interview above.



