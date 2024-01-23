Watch Now
UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses recent decrease in cancer deaths, increase in diagnoses

Despite cancer deaths being on the decline, cancer diagnoses are on the rise. UW Health Dr. Jeffery Pothof discusses that trend and what people can do to stay healthy.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 23, 2024
Good news — cancer deaths are down 33%, according to the American Cancer Society.

The bad news is more people are being diagnoses with cancer than ever before, and at an earlier age.

UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothoff joined TMJ4 at Noon to talk about that trend and what people can do to keep themselves safe. He also discussed blood lead tests and the ongoing cold and flu season.

