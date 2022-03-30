USS Milwaukee could be decommissioned under U.S. Navy proposal

MILWAUKEE — The littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee could be decommissioned ahead of schedule, the U.S. Navy told Congress, according to maritime.executive.com.

The Navy's FY2023 budget request aims to decommission nine "Freedom" variant Littoral Combat Ships, one of which is named after our city.

The Navy argues the class of small, fast ships are expensive to operate, and decommissioning them would free up the money and time spent fixing the ships' often faulty combining gears.

The USS Milwaukee was commissioned into the fleet just 10 years ago. The ship made headlines recently after nearly a quarter of its crew tested positive for COVID and had to pause its deployment because of the outbreak, docking at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba in December of 2021.

