Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

USS Milwaukee could be decommissioned under U.S. Navy proposal

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
Anderson W Branch/AP
An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 conducts flight operations during an underway with the USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) on June 27, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship remains in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, with about two dozen sailors, or nearly a quarter of its crew, testing positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. defense officials.(Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/U.S. Navy via AP)
Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 15:43:17-04

MILWAUKEE — The littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee could be decommissioned ahead of schedule, the U.S. Navy told Congress, according to maritime.executive.com.

The Navy's FY2023 budget request aims to decommission nine "Freedom" variant Littoral Combat Ships, one of which is named after our city.

The Navy argues the class of small, fast ships are expensive to operate, and decommissioning them would free up the money and time spent fixing the ships' often faulty combining gears.

The USS Milwaukee was commissioned into the fleet just 10 years ago. The ship made headlines recently after nearly a quarter of its crew tested positive for COVID and had to pause its deployment because of the outbreak, docking at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba in December of 2021.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule