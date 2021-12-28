Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Officials: Nearly 25% of USS Milwaukee warship crew has COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Anderson W Branch/AP
An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle assigned to the Black Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 conducts flight operations during an underway with the USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) on June 27, 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean. The ship remains in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, with about two dozen sailors, or nearly a quarter of its crew, testing positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. defense officials.(Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/U.S. Navy via AP)
Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:57:33-05

MILWAUKEE (AP/TMJ4) — The U.S. Navy warship USS Milwaukee remains in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, with about two dozen sailors — or nearly a quarter of its crew — testing positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. defense officials.

The USS Milwaukee has a crew of a bit more than 100, and it was forced to pause its deployment late last week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The defense officials, who spoke Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the outbreak, say the number of infected sailors is staying relatively constant at this point.

The Navy littoral combat ship is not only named after our city, but it was also made in Wisconsin - at the shipyards in Marinette.

Half of the sailors on board have been deployed for the first time, TMJ4's Charles Benson reported for a story about the ship earlier this year.

That's when dozens of Navy-blue boxes were packed with Wisconsin products for the USS Milwaukee crew. This was before the recent COVID outbreak aboard the ship.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.