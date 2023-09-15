USPS worker robbed, vehicle stolen near 53rd and Burleigh, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A suspect is in custody after someone robbed a United States Postal Service worker of their vehicle Thursday evening.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. near 53rd and Burleigh. The suspect stole the USPS vehicle during the robbery. The 53-year-old USPS worker was not injured.

About 2 and a half hours later, the USPS vehicle was found near Hawley and Adler.

A 37-year-old was also taken into custody nearby, police said. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

