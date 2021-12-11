Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

US Supreme Court won't end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Jamie Squire
<p>MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Swimmers pass in front of Monona Terrace as the state capitol is seen in the background during the Ironman Madison on September 10, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images for IRONMAN)</p>
Madison named one of the best places to find a job in 2018
Posted at 8:07 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 21:07:40-05

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Wisconsin Republicans seeking to kill a redistricting case brought by Democrats, keeping hope alive for liberals that they can seek to block GOP-drawn maps through the federal courts.

The nation’s highest court on Monday denied hearing the lawsuit filed by Republican state lawmakers.

They wanted the Supreme Court to dismiss the Democrats’ case, which attempts to have federal courts draw the state’s political boundary lines.

The decision means that liberals will still have a chance to fight for the maps they want in federal court after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court issues its ruling, likely early next year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale