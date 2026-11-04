US Rep. Gwen Moore reelected to represent Wisconsin’s heavily blue District 4, AP projects

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore will serve a 12th term in Congress in the race for dark blue District 4 after beating Republican Tim Rogers, the Associated Press projects.
Moore, who has representedWisconsin’s 4th Congressional District since 2005, sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and serves on its Tax, Social Security, and Work and Welfare subcommittees. She's also on the Joint Economic Committee.
Her political career over the two decades includes fighting for economic assistance for lower-income communities, affordable housing, consumer protections, women's health, maternal and infant mortality, reproductive rights and the Violence Against Women Act.
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