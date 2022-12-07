US Marshals: Fugitive in Racine shooting on the loose

The US Marshals need your help finding a man wanted on several charges in Racine on Wednesday.

The US Marshals issued a news release stating 34-year-old Adrian D. Harland is wanted on six counts of recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony Wisconsin Department of Corrections parole violations.

They say in October of 2022, Harland used a handgun with a large capacity magazine attached and fired toward a group of people in downtown Racine. The US Marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, you are asked to call police.

