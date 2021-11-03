Watch
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Posted at 7:34 PM, Nov 02, 2021
ASSOCIATED PRESS — By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writers

US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.

The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer's shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies. And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms.

The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

