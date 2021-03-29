Upscale hotel proposed in Milwaukee's Deer District gets first city approval

MILWAUKEE — A 205-room hotel proposed in Milwaukee's Deer District received the first approval it needs from the city's Plan Commission Monday.

Middleton-based North Central Group is proposing to build the hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave., across the street from Fiserv Forum.

The Plan Commission gave the proposal its OK Monday afternoon in its first public review, sending the proposal to the city's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

North Central Group's vice president of development, Andy Inman, tells our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal that the hotel's brand will be "upscale, boutique." The hotel would operate as a Marriott International’s Autograph Collection hotel.

Inman adds to the BizJournal that the hotel would employ about 100 people. The hotel would contain two restaurants, a bar and various lounges. The hotel would also include public meeting spaces.

The proposal aims to seek to build the hotel on land controlled by the owners of the Milwaukee Bucks.

A name for the proposed hotel has not been announced.

