Upper floors of 100 East office building could become apartments: Report

MILWAUKEE — The upper floors of the currently half empty 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee may be turned into housing, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The building and its parking structure are to be sold to resolve a foreclosure lawsuit, and owners hope to find a buyer by this summer. 100 East's occupancy has fallen to about 46 percent after losing tenants, including PricewaterhouseCoopers and Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

The 35-story building is located at the intersection of North Water Street and East Wisconsin Avenue. It last sold for $78 million in 2016.

A number of buyers are actively looking into 100 East, the BizJournal reports, citing sources. The building's upper floors could be made into apartments or condos, or even hotel rooms. The layout and size of floor plates would make such a conversion easier.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip