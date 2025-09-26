Family identifies Manitowoc man shot and killed as Jaisiah Owens

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The man shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Manitowoc has been identified by family as Jaisiah Owens, 25.

His mother, Mystalynn Owens, tells NBC 26 that he was a 2018 graduate of Lincoln High School and worked at Manitowoc Tools and Machining.

Courtesy of Mystalynn Owens

See our previous reporting on the case below:

A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man in Manitowoc County had his bond set at $500,000 during a Wednesday afternoon hearing at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

Kirk Dunn appeared before Court Commissioner Luke LeFevre for his bail hearing following his arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred in the overnight hours of Tuesday morning. Police have not released the victim's name.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Bond set at $500,000 for 20-year-old accused of fatal shooting in Manitowoc County

"There is no question that this is a very tragic event that took place and a very serious incident," LeFevre said.

The court commissioner also ordered Dunn to have no contact with the victim's family or witnesses in the case.

According to police documents, Dunn claims he fired in an act of self-defense during a heated dispute with the victim.

During the emotional hearing, the victim's younger brothers addressed the court.

"I believe that he shouldn't get a bond or a bail, but if he did, I believe his bail should be over $2 million because what he did, he took away my brother," the victim's brother said.

"He knew exactly what he was doing, and he knew how to get my brother," said the other brother.

Defense attorney Carl Knepel spoke on behalf of his client during the proceedings.

"This is an incredibly serious situation, we are here today to establish bail, Mr. Dunn has the right to a vigorous legal defense, we are looking forward to being exonerated," Knepel said.

Dunn's initial appearance is scheduled for September 29 at the Manitowoc County Courthouse.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error