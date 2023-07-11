Watch Now
Upcoming season of 'Top Chef' will take place in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The upcoming 21st season of the Bravo TV show "Top Chef" will take place in Wisconsin, including areas around Milwaukee and Madison.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the hit culinary competition also announced Kristen Kish as the show's new host. The show recently traveled to food scenes in Houston, Portland, Kentucky, Colorado, and Charleston.

"We look forward to season 21 and know our incoming chefs will be inspired by the bourgeoning culinary scene in Milwaukee and Madison known for blending tradition with innovation and utilizing farm fresh ingredients,” Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon, co-CEOs of Magical Elves, the show's production company.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said it's an honor to welcome "Top Chef" to Wisconsin.

"We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs and exceptional local ingredients," Evers said. "I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer."

A premiere date and filming plans are yet to be announced.

