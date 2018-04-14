Up to 18 inches of snow fell overnight in parts of Wisconsin

A snow band of 6 to 18 inches fell overnight across central and northeastern Wisconsin, with another round on the way as a major spring storm system helps winter keep its grip on the Midwest.

A blizzard warning is out for the northern half of Wisconsin, where 14 additional inches are expected by Sunday evening. Winds as high as 55 mph are causing blowing and drifting snow, along with ice shoves in Green Bay. The National Weather Service says coastal flooding is possible along Lake Michigan.

The storm has brought ice to southern Wisconsin. Some areas, including Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, are expected to get a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by Sunday morning.

Wisconsin Public Service reported around 90 power outages affecting over 3,400 customers in northeastern Wisconsin.

The blizzard is part of a potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend up the nation's midsection. It has also dumped heavy snow in South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A tornado ripped through the tiny Ozark Mountain town of Mountainburg, Arkansas, injuring at least four people Friday.

