Up to 10 inches of snow expected in northern Wisconsin

AP
7:18 AM, Jan 22, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A winter storm is expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow in northern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning for northern counties. Students have the day off in many districts because of travel conditions, including Antigo, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Medford and Merrill schools.

Forecasters say snow will become widespread by mid-morning Monday and continue into the overnight hours. A few lingering light snow showers are possible early Tuesday.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top