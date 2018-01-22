Up to 10 inches of snow expected in northern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A winter storm is expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow in northern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm warning for northern counties. Students have the day off in many districts because of travel conditions, including Antigo, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Medford and Merrill schools.

Forecasters say snow will become widespread by mid-morning Monday and continue into the overnight hours. A few lingering light snow showers are possible early Tuesday.

