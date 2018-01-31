University of Wisconsin-Rock County College coach, son accused of attacking referee
AP
10:58 AM, Jan 31, 2018
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-Rock County men's basketball coach and his adult son have been charged with attacking a referee following a recent loss at UW-Waukesha.
Forty-one-year-old Jamal Mosley and his 20-year-old son, J'shon Mosley, a team manager, are accused of tracking down the referee after the Jan. 3 game and beating him as he fell to the ground. A criminal complaint says witnesses stopped the attack and called police.