Universities of Wisconsin sees first enrollment increase since 2014

MILWAUKEE — The Universities of Wisconsin's 10-day enrollment figures unveiled on Thursday show the first increase in enrollment since 2014, officials said.

According to a statement from the UWs, enrollment grew by more than 1,700 students, or 1.1 percent this fall, to 162,528.

That enrollment represents the first increase in UW enrollment since 2014. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782, according to their announcement.

UW-Milwaukee recorded 22,703 people enrolled in the first 10 days of the semester. That's compared to UW Parkside's 4,029 and UW-Whitewater's 11,522.

UW-Madison clocked in 50,335.

The UWs said these figures will be used in federal record keeping.

The UWs revealed these numbers a day after the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would ban Universities of Wisconsin officials from considering race and diversity when awarding state-funded financial aid.

According to The Associated Press, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto the measure. He’s also expected to veto another bill that passed Tuesday in the Assembly that would penalize and withhold state grants from schools that repeatedly violate free speech rights on campus. The Assembly also passed a bill that would guarantee admission to UW-Madison for any high school graduate ranked in the top 5% of their class. UW-Madison is against the measure, saying it is “unworkable” and “does not serve our state or our shared goals.”

Read the full announcement from the UWs below:

MADISON, Wis.— Enrollment at the Universities of Wisconsin grew by more than 1,700 students, or 1.1 percent, this fall to 162,528, according to official 10-day enrollment figures announced today.



The enrollment represents the first increase since 2014. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782.



“These enrollment numbers are encouraging as we seek to increase the number of graduates in all corners of the state,” said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. “The Universities of Wisconsin generate the talent that powers our workforce, and we are pleased to be the choice of so many new and returning students.”



The enrollment from the 10-day count is up by 2 percent or more at 6 of 13 universities.



New freshman enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin is up at 10 of 13 main university campuses. New freshman enrollment of Wisconsin residents is up 3.4 percent overall.



Branch campus enrollment fell by 4 percent, or 199 enrollments.



The 10-day enrollment figures for each university are:



UW-Eau Claire: 9,949

UW-Green Bay: 10,338

UW-La Crosse: 10,274

UW-Madison: 50,335

UW-Milwaukee: 22,703

UW Oshkosh: 13,778

UW-Parkside: 4,029

UW-Platteville: 6,700

UW-River Falls: 5,058

UW-Stevens Point: 8,184

UW-Stout: 6,938

UW-Superior: 2,720

UW-Whitewater: 11,522

Total: 162,528

The enrollment counts announced today are the basis for figures that will be reported to the federal government, though some minor adjustments are still likely to be made.







