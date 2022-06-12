Unity in the Community event draws crowds to Sherman Park

MILWAUKEE — A crowd turned out to Sherman Park on Sunday afternoon for the Unity in the Community event.

Families, friends and neighbors got to enjoy the nice weather and fellowship.

"The Sherman Park neighborhood, it is ridiculously rich with talents, gifts, and passions. And we just want to bring that out," said organizer Jason Mims.

The event also offered free haircuts, groceries and other necessities that are costing a lot more these days.

"We want to meet people where they're at, and we recognize that there are needs," Mims said.

Mims also stressed he wanted the event to be a space for people to become friends and find joy.

"People don't get the opportunity to be affirmed enough," Mims said. "People don't get the opportunity to be in a space where they have someone who is actually interested in connecting with them without another agenda, except to say, you're worth knowing."

"It's unity in community," said 'DJ' Danielle Johnson. "This is what a community leader looks like. It starts with us."

Johnson is a community organizer for District 7 and with Safe and Sound, Inc. She pointed out the event offered a variety of resources for housing, employment, mental health and violence intervention.

"It takes all of us together," Johnson said. "We are louder with noise. We all need to be part of the solution."

Mims said he wants the event to give people hope and put them on the right path.

"You're worth knowing, we're stronger together than we are apart," Mims said. "We can overcome what's happening in not only Sherman Park, but in the city of Milwaukee, but we do it collaboratively."

