UnitedHealthcare to deliver NICU packages to Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — UnitedHealthcare volunteers will be assembling and delivering care packages to Children's Wisconsin's NICU Wednesday.

The care packages' total worth is around $28,500, according to a news release, and are from the national nonprofit TODAY is a Good Day.

UnitedHealthcare and Children's stated in a press release that the care packages are intended to support families while their child is in the NICU. They are meant to remind families that they are not alone.

Volunteers will assemble around 750 packages which include bonding squares which are pieces of fabric that can be worn against a parent's skin, and left with the baby. Each package has two, so while the parents wear one, the baby has the other. Then, you can swap the squares so the baby's incubator has the parents' smell.

The packages will be assembled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the UnitedHealthcare offices at 125 S. 84th Street. Then, volunteers will then drive for five minutes and deliver them to the hospital.

