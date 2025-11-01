GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Is professional soccer headed to Green Bay?

It's possible, according to the city of Green Bay, which announced on Friday a possible partnership with the United Soccer League (USL).

While short on details, the city said it envisions a 5,000-seat stadium which could be integrated into a "larger entertainment district."

The development could bring exciting opportunities for athletes and coaches in the city, says Steven Purdy, an ex-professional soccer player.

“For young soccer players in Wisconsin and in this area to have a professional team would allow for them to understand, ‘Okay, this could be a real thing for myself,’” said Purdy.

Purdy owns Purdy Performance, a soccer training facility in Green Bay that sees upward of 300 athletes each week.

One of those athletes is Javoni Mendoza, a 22-year-old soccer player who’s traveled the country competing in the sport.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

United Soccer League eyes Green Bay

For the past three years, Mendoza has also been a club soccer coach at Purdy Performance.

“I think it’s really special that I can give life into these kids in different ways,” said Mendoza. “Everybody can come together with the sport and express themselves.”

Mendoza agrees that professional men’s and women’s soccer teams in Green Bay would inspire young players and coaches.

The USL bills itself as the largest and fastest-growing soccer league in the United States. They impact more than 200 communities.

More details about the proposed stadium in Green Bay are expected to be released next week after the city’s Redevelopment Authority meeting.

