United Schools of Survival National Training Conference to take over Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The United Schools of Survival National Training Conference will take over Milwaukee this weekend at the Wisconsin Center.

The conference will be held July 28-31 and is expected to bring in more than 500 attendees. VISIT Milwaukee says attendees include those interested in self-defense arts such as jujitsu, judo, karate, boxing, and more.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that the United Schools of Survival National Training Conference is coming to Milwaukee after many years in Chicago and we can’t wait to introduce them to all Milwaukee has to offer,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee.

The four-day conference is led by the VSK Jiujitsu Institute of Self Defense.

"We are happy to be in the Milwaukee area," said Grandmaster Abdul Azziz Muhammad. “We pray our presence will help to ease some of the burden of the communities in which we live. We are introducing master teachers in the areas of defense and security tactics, mental health, conflict resolution, active shooter preparation and specialized training workshops for our youth. This event will be monumental."

