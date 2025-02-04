GRAFTON — A one-day-only art show where all the artists have developmental disabilities is about to open in Grafton.

“I am very excited. I love to see our art on display," K.C., one of the artists said.

It's called ART SHOW by Balance Inc. There will be around 120 pieces of art on display by dozens of artists. The art includes sculptures, paintings, self-portraits, and a collaborative mural. The show is at Balance's office at 1350 14th Ave Suite #4, Grafton.

“I think this art show also shows that even people with disabilities can create art and can do anything they put their minds to," Butz said.

Watch Unique Grafton art show only features artists with disabilities

Unique Grafton art show only features artists with disabilities

That's why these artists are so excited and proud to see their art displayed in a gallery. They want to show the world what they can do.

“To see my hard work I did," Katie, another artist, said.

Balance supports people with intellectual developmental disabilities in Ozaukee County. The primary focus is on adult services like day programming and living assistance. It also offers child services too. The fundraiser will help support Balance's mission and fund more art classes.

“(The art show) boosts their self-esteem just to see their artwork displayed with the names in a more professional environment," Rodrigo Santamaria, an art teacher at Balance, said.

It also helps with motor, emotional, and social skills too.

"To see what they can achieve, and what their hard work can do it's empowering for them," Malorie King, the executive director and CEO of Balance, said.

Unfortunately, the show is only on Friday. However, some of the pieces that don't sell will be available online at Balance's website. You can also make a $40 donation and get a mystery piece of art.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error