Union Grove establishes 'The Little Locker' to provide free school supplies to the community

UNION GROVE — Union Grove has a new community resource called The Little Locker, offering free school supplies to the public.

According to our partners at the Racine County Eye, the little locker is stocked full of school supplies, which were donated by the community.

The Little Locker operates similarly to Little Free Libraries, with items inside available for the taking at any time. Residents are encouraged to make donations to the locker so those who need supplies, can find them in the locker.

If you're wondering what type of supplies are needed, check out the Amazon Wish List. Once you purchase items, you can drop them off at the locker which is located in the parking lot of Martin's Garage, 1422 Main Street.

Through August 20, you can also drop off supplies at Martin’s Garage, All Cut Up Salon, Wellness at Wildwood, Pine Acres General Store, and Country Rose. If you drop off supplies at these locations before Aug. 20, you will be entered to win prizes as part of Union Grove's active supply drive.

The Little Locker was founded by Kurk Incorporated, Martin’s Garage, and other local area businesses.

