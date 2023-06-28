Unhealthy to very unhealthy air quality lingers in SE Wisconsin, advisory remains

MILWAUKEE — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources remains in effect through noon on Thursday as wildfire smoke continues to move into the area from Canada.

The DNR said the smoky conditions are a dynamic situation and could change rapidly over the next few days.

Read the statement from the DNR:

It is important to pay close attention to the air quality in your area and take action, especially if you don’t feel well.



During this air quality advisory, the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommend that everyone keep outdoor activities light and short. Watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.



Sensitive groups, which include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors – should consider moving all events inside.

More information from the DNR:



Wisconsin DNR This map shows air quality conditions in Wisconsin as of 6 a.m.

The map above shows the air quality across Southeast Wisconsin as of 6 a.m. Milwaukee remains in the 'very unhealth category, while Kenosha is in the 'unhealthy' category.

Wisconsin DNR

Clouds will increase from the west through the morning, and a few sprinkles are possible, although incoming rain will be battling dry air.

As winds shift around this afternoon, some improvement in air quality is expected, although it likely remains unhealthy, or unhealthy for sensitive groups. Highs today will be in the mid-70s near the lake and in the low 80s inland.

The DNR said in a statement that under these conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and also consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities. "Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion," the agency said.



On Tuesday, the City of Milwaukee Health Department issued a statement emphasizing Milwaukee is in the Purple “Very Unhealthy” category in the Air Quality Index. City health officials recommend people do the following during the smog:

Avoid all outdoor activities and stay inside as much as possible

Close your windows and doors

Implement high-efficiency air filters indoors, if available

Wear an N95 mask if you have to be outside, especially those with existing medical conditions

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors, especially older adults and pregnant people, to ensure their safety

Milwaukee is still in the 'very unhealthy' category as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.



