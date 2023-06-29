Scattered storms possible Thursday as smoke moves out of the area

Smoke & haze continue to drift through southern Wisconsin. "Unhealthy" air quality was noted in Milwaukee County early Thursday morning. Smoke will persist through today - keeping the air quality in the "Unhealthy" category through this afternoon. Air quality improvement is expected tonight and into Friday.

Scattered storms were also drifting through the region early Thursday. The strongest storms have the potential to generate hail and gusty winds. Morning activity should wane after sunrise. Another round of thunderstorms is possible later during the afternoon. While the severe threat remains low, the strongest storms will be capable of producing hail and gusty winds. Afternoon storms may take shape in a line and move to the SE into the evening hours. Storms would help to clear the air of smoke!

Each of the upcoming 7-days features a chance for rain & storms. A washout is not expected on any given day, but scattered showers/storms could impact outdoor plans. Weekend storms are anticipated to take place south of Wisconsin. That said, there is a potential for some rain/storms to clip the State Line region. Any cloud cover tossed over the region as a result of nearby storms will impact high temperatures.

Sunshine returns by the 4th of July holiday. A few pop-up storms are possible each day but should not have widespread impacts.



THURSDAY: Chance Scattered Storms; Mix of Sun, clouds & smokeHigh: 85 Lake Near 90 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Storms Early; Partly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: SW 3-5 mph

FRIDAY: Warm, Humid & Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance Storms

High: 87 Lake 90 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid; Slight Chance Storms

High: 83

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 77

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny; Pop-Up Storm Possible

High: 80

