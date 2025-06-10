Undocumented immigrant allegedly framed in Trump threats granted bond, set to return to court in July

On Tuesday, Chicago Immigration Judge Carla Espinoza set removal proceedings for July 10 for the undocumented immigrant who was allegedly framed for sending letters threatening to kill the president.

Ramon Morales-Reyes, who does not have legal status in the United States, was arrested on May 22 as a result of the threats and now faces possible deportation.

However, investigators say Demetric Scott, 52, allegedly admitted to framing Morales-Reyes to prevent him from testifying in a criminal case.

According to court documents, Scott sent letters threatening to kill the president to the Attorney General's Office, Milwaukee ICE officials, and Milwaukee police while claiming to be Morales-Reyes. He is now facing multiple felony charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

In the wake of Scott's charges, the judge on Tuesday determined that Morales-Reyes does not pose a danger to the public and set removal proceedings for July 10.

The judge also set his bond at $7,500 to ensure his appearance at future court hearings. If he posts bond before then, the judge will choose a new court date.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has until July 10 to appeal the court’s decision.

Tuesday afternoon, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told TMJ4’s Mary Jo Ola that “DHS will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of illegal aliens who have no right to be in this country.”

In the emailed statement, McLaughlin also said that while Morales-Reyes is no longer under investigation for threats against the president, “he is in the country illegally with previous arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse,” and that the "Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and fulfilling the President’s mandate to deport illegal aliens."

Morales-Reyes' legal team publicly addressed the allegations surrounding the letters in late May and have been arguing to pause his deportation order. They are also hoping he will be granted a U visa, which provides protection for undocumented immigrants who assist law enforcement with active criminal cases, or who are victims of serious crimes.

