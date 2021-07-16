Watch
Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 16, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on, even though the two-term incumbent has yet to announce whether he’s seeking reelection in 2022.

His latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $513,000, which included $45,000 of her own money.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

