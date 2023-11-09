UAW Local 75 to vote on Stellantis contract on Thursday

BAY VIEW, Wis. — United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 75 will vote Thursday on the new contract between the union and Stellantis. Local 75 represents workers at the Stellantis facility in Bay View.

Part of the new contract between UAW and Stellantis involves closing down the Milwaukee facility. It's the last remnant of the big three automakers left in the city.

A mega hub will open in Belvidere, Illinois to consolidate the Milwaukee, Chicago, and a Michigan facility.

"It's the bittersweet part of it all, right? The contract is pretty good. And people recognize that part of it," said Peter Raith who is part of Local 75 leadership. "But when your facility is on the chopping block, it's hard to vote in favor of an agreement when you know that your future is in question."

However, he believes the union, both locally and as a whole, will vote in favor of the new contract.

"To get those raises is a big deal for the salary group and to have the job security even if it means not here in Milwaukee," Raith said.

Raith said the results of the vote are expected Thursday evening.

