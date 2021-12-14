U.S. Senate committee to vote on Mayor Barrett ambassadorship on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett as he faces his first key vote on his nomination for U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

A U.S. Senate committee is expected to take up the vote on Wednesday. If approved the next hurdle would be a full vote in the U.S. Senate.

If confirmed, Barrett would resign as mayor and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson would become Acting Mayor, until a special election is held.

Mayor Barrett testified before committee last month.

Barrett first became Mayor of Milwaukee in 2004, when he defeated incumbent Mayor Marvin Pratt. He was re-elected in 2008, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2020.

He also was a candidate for Governor of Wisconsin twice - in 2010 and in 2012, for Gov. Scott Walker's recall election. Barrett lost both statewide races.

Earlier in his political career, Barrett served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 14th Assembly District. In 1989, he won an election to the Wisconsin State Senate. Four years later in 1993, Barrett was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Wisconsin's 5th Congressional district.

Luxembourg is a Western European nation that lies between France and Germany. It is slightly smaller than the state of Rhode Island and about half the size of Delaware, according to the CIA World Factbook. 640,000 'Luxembourgers' call the country home. Milwaukee's population in 2019 was 594,548.

Luxembourg is the second richest country in the world, has the highest minimum wage in the European Union and nearly half of the workforce commutes in to work from another country.

