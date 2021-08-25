Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to be nominated as United States Ambassador to Luxembourg

MILWAUKEE -- Longtime Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is expected to be nominated as the new United States Ambassador to Luxembourg, TMJ4 News in collaboration with our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal have learned.

Barrett first became mayor in 2004, when he defeated incumbent Mayor Marvin Pratt. He was re-elected in 2008, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2020.

He also was a candidate for Governor of Wisconsin twice - in 2010 and in 2012, for Governor Scott Walker's recall election. Barrett lost both statewide races.

Earlier in his political career, Barrett served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing the 14th Assembly District. In 1989, he won an election to the Wisconsin State Senate. Four years later in 1993, Barrett was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Wisconsin's 5th Congressional district.

Luxembourg is a Western European nation that lies between France and Germany. It is slightly smaller than the state of Rhode Island and about half the size of Delaware, according to the CIA World Factbook. 640,000 'Luxembourgers' call the country home.

