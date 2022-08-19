U.S. Marshals conclude Operation 'Triple Beam Honey Badger' against violent crime in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.

"Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger" started May 22 and ended July 31. The aim was to arrest violent offenders and remove illegal drugs and guns.

The Marshals released Friday some of the statistics from the operation:

Total warrants/charges cleared: 860

Homicides: 47

Recklessly endangering safety (nonfatal shootings): 81

Narcotics: 220

Robbery: 17

Sex crimes / offenders: 60

Firearms: 122

Other violent offenses: 42

Other non-violent offenses: 271

The Marshals say they seized a number of drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine valued between $750,000 and $1.1 million. They said they also seized 84 firearms and more than 3,300 rounds of ammunition.

A total of 120 new summary charges were referred to the U.S. Attorney's Office or local district attorneys, officials said.

The effort's area of operation stretched from Milwaukee and Racine up through Oshkosh and Appleton to Green Bay.

