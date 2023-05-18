U.K.-inspired restaurant to open at Bayshore featuring Scottish, Irish, British dishes

GLENDALE, Wis. — A United Kingdom-inspired restaurant is expected to open at Bayshore this summer, featuring classic dishes like fish and chips and shepherd's pie.

The new restaurant, called Buchanan's, will open on the second level of the Rotunda at 5800 N. Bayshore Drive. According to a news release, it will open across from ACX Cinemas and Bakclot Pizza + Kitchen.

It will feature Scottish, Irish, and British dishes along with an extensive collection of whiskey, craft beers, and bourbon. Bunchanan's will have a supper club-like atmosphere where residents can go to cheer on their favorite sports teams.

The news release says the restaurant is opening in conjunction with ACX Cinemas, which is also scheduled to open later this year. It will, "offer the perfect spot to enjoy some small bites with friends while shopping or catch a meal after a movie," a news release says.

“We’re excited to extend a warm Celtic welcome to Buchanan’s!” said Mary Mokwa, senior general manager of Bayshore. “Buchanan’s will provide an environment unlike any other, a true hallmark of what we aspire to provide our guests at Bayshore—unique and memorable experiences.”

