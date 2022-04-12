Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Type 2 diabetes on the rise among Wisconsin children

WHO: Diabetes cases rising rapidly
Image copyright 2012 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John Moore
<p>Registered nurse Susan Eager (R) teaches a diabetic patient how to draw her own insulin injections during a house call on March 26, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.</p>
WHO: Diabetes cases rising rapidly
Posted at 8:34 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 09:34:12-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New data shows a sharp increase in Type 2 diabetes among children in Wisconsin and doctors think COVID-19 could be a factor.

Figures from UW Health Kids shows a nearly 200% increase in the number of cases over the last several years. In 2018, 5.8% percent of pediatric patients with new onset diabetes at Madison’s American Family Children’s Hospital had Type 2, a disease that primarily affects adults.

In 2021, that number grew to 16.4%. And so far in 2022, 1 in 6 pediatric patients at the children’s hospital with new onset diabetes has Type 2.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule