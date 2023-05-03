Two young girls injured in Milwaukee crash, one man arrested

MILWAUKEE — Two young girls are hurt after a serious crash in Milwaukee, the police department said.

The crash happened near Appleton and Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Police Department says a white Ford was heading west on Appleton Avenue when it crashed into a black Ford, which was parked with no one inside.

A 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were both in the white Ford during the crash and taken to the hospital. The 10-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries, while the 12-year-old has serious injuries.

The driver of the white Ford, a 59-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then arrested.

The police department said charges against the man are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Police did not specify what type of charges he is facing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip