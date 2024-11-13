Two-year-old struck, killed on N. 60th St. in Milwaukee, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — A two-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Milwaukee on Wednesday, police say.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of N. 60th St., just north of N. Raintree Dr.

Police say the two-year-old ran into traffic and was hit by a driver. The child was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, stayed on the scene and was arrested.

Criminal charges for the man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

An autopsy for the child will be performed on Thursday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error