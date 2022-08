WISCONSIN — The USA Mullet Championships concluded this past weekend, and with that, two Wisconsinites were crowned winners in their respective divisions.

Cayden Kershaw took home the gold in the teen's division, while Emmitt Bailey won the kid's division.

Kershaw is from Wausau, Wisconsin and received 3,215 votes. Bailey is from Menomonie and received 9,896 votes.

USA Mullet Championships shared the news on Facebook, congratulating both boys on their wins.

