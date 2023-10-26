Two Wauwatosa schools could be on the chopping block

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Funding issues are so bad for the Wauwatosa School District that they are at the brink of closing two elementary schools.

Two schools could be on the chopping block: Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools.

This is the letter families received from district leaders:

Wauwatosa Schools

It says rising maintenance costs and budget constraints have them exploring every option to generate revenue. This includes reducing the number of elementary schools Wauwatosa has, from nine to seven. They are eyeing Jefferson Elementary on the city's southeast side and Washington Elementary on the northeast side. Either one, both, or neither could be gone by August of next year.

Amber Regan, a parent at Washington Elementary said, “If the numbers are not here, then let’s do what’s in the best interest and consolidate and change where people go to school but let's make sure the focus is always on providing the best education.

School officials wanted to emphasize, all options are still on the table and a final decision has not been made.

