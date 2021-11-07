Two Wauwatosa police officers shot at Radisson Hotel, suspect in custody

WAUWATOSA — Two Wauwatosa police officers were shot by a man at the Radisson Hotel overnight, police said.

Both of the officers were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition. The suspect is in custody, according to Wauwatosa police.

It began when officers were called for reports of gunshots on the second floor of the hotel at 2303 N Mayfair Rd. around 10:33 p.m. Saturday.

There officers spoke with witnesses and guests who told them the initial shots came from the second floor. As officers started to check the floor, two officers were hit by gunfire.

Police said they sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

A suspect was later found and arrested.

No other injuries were reported. Police conducted an extensive search of the hotel, according to a statement.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) was activated to handle the investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip