Two Waukesha Police officers injured while arresting suspect outside police station

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two Waukesha Police officers were injured Tuesday while trying to arrest a suspect outside the police station.

The police department said the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. when a man entered the lobby of the department to make a complaint about his neighbor. As officers were speaking with the man, they determined he was a suspect in a previous retail theft complaint.

Officers attempted to arrest the man in the lobby but he actively resisted. He was able to break free from officers and run out the front doors of the department.

Waukesha police officers attempted to arrest the man again in the front lawn of the department but were unable to control him. That's when police say the suspect began assaulting two officers, one was elbowed in the face and the other was punched in the head.

Additional officers came out of the police station to assist and had to use their Tasers multiple times to get control of the suspect. Eventually, the suspect was arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

Police did not release the name of the suspect, as he has not been formally charged.

The two officers who were assaulted were taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital where police say they were treated and released.

