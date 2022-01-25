Two Waukesha elementary schools likely combining

WAUKESHA — Two elementary schools in the School District of Waukesha are combining to make one larger elementary school, the district said in an email to parents Jan. 24.

In that letter, the district said that Hadfield and Whittier elementary schools will be combined for the 2022/2023 academic year. It was not mentioned which school would be closing and which would stay open. It also didn't mentioned what class sizes would be and the plan to transition faculty and staff.

"As we studied this idea, we started asking ourselves, instead of spreading out student support and instructional resources of two sites, by combining the schools are we better able to provide more stable full-time staffing and more stable before & after school care at one location? We think the answer is yes," the email to parents said.

The district added that the student population has been declining, and it anticipates the population will continue to decrease over the next several years.

There will be three listning sessions for parents and staff to learn more about this transition.



Thursday, Feb. 3, 6 p.m. Whittier Library

Monday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. Hadfield Library

Thursday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. Les Paul Cafeteria

A final decision on this merger will "likely come in March."

