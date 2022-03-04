Two under-the-radar fish fry spots you need to try in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — It’s the beginning of fish fry season, and these are two under-the-radar restaurants you need to try this season.

Klinger's East

Klinger's East on 920 E Locust St. is a staple in the Riverwest neighborhood since 1976. The restaurant and bar started serving fish fries in 1988. They are known for their Alaskan pollack.

It's a delicious and classic bar fish fry cooked by chefs who have been doing this for years. You can't go wrong with a place like Klinger's.

James Groh Klinger's East is a delicious and classic bar fish fry in Milwaukee.

The inside is cozy and the owner has been serving up fish fries since 1988. While they are known for their Alaska pollack, out-of-towners always seem to order a different fish.

“We get a lot of people that order smelt. I don’t think too many people have it and usually its people from out of state and their traveling. I think were in some kind of travel book and they seek out the smelt," Glen Klinger the owner of the bar said.

Café El Sol

Another hidden gem is Café El Sol on 1028 S. 9th St. It's under the United Community Center. It services up a Latino-inspired fish fry.

“We are more focused on the Latino aspect of it you are not going to find what we have here anywhere else with your traditional fish fry," manager Miguel Sanchez said.

James Groh Café El Sol in Milwaukee serves up a Latin-inspired fish fry.

It’s a mixture of Mexican and Puerto Rican flavors to create a truly unique dish. You can still get a side of fries, but I suggest going with the side of rice and Mexican styled salad. Plus, they don't serve the meal with lemon. Instead, it comes with a lime.

This fish fry season is a good time to change things up and try a new place. If you want a solid and classic dish go to Klinger's East, but if you want something a little more different try Café El Sol.

